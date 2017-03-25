Jodie Sweetin calls off engagement

The 35-year-old Fuller House actress has split from her fiance, Justin Hodak.

The couple announced its engagement in January, 2016 after two years of dating and Jodie and Justin were recently spotted together at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards earlier this month (Mar17), where Sweetin revealed their wedding plans were up in the air.



"Every time we think about it, it just keeps getting pushed a little bit further," she told Entertainment Tonight.



This would have been the fourth marriage for Sweetin. The actress shares daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin and daughter Beatrix with ex-husband Morty Coyle.



© WENN Newsdesk 2017