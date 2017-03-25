Luke Evans: 'Hillary Clinton reaffirmed my latest film role'

Luke Evans was reminded how far gender equality has come while shooting his new movie during the 2016 U.S. presidential debates.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump fought it out in the race to the White House, with controversial leader Trump eventually winning.



As the debates were going on, Luke was filming Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, about the '20s psychology professor who created the iconic female superhero. The Welsh star plays "advanced thinker" Dr. William Moulton Marston in the movie, and he praises his real life alter-ego for being "one of the first vocal male feminists".



"Marston was in polyamorous relationship with his wife and lover, and their connection and beliefs were the foundations for Wonder Woman's ethics, values and power. He believed there wouldn't have been a Second World War if Hitler was a woman," Luke explained to Harrods Man magazine.



"It was weird because we were shooting in Boston during the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump debates. Every day I was giving these speeches about strong women via my character; in his day, women were treated like second-class citizens in many respects, which Marston didn't think was right. Then I'd go home and turn on the TV, and see what went on and think, 'This woman - she's everything I'm talking about'. It was a really interesting parallel."



Before his Marston movie hits screens, Luke can be seen playing dastardly Gaston in the live action Beauty and the Beast remake.



He joins an all-star cast, including Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the title roles, and Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson voicing the household objects that magically come to life in Beast's castle.

