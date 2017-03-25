Selena Gomez 'insecure over The Weeknd romance'

Selena Gomez is reportedly unhappy about her beau The Weeknd getting back in touch with his supermodel ex, Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, split from Bella in late 2016 after nearly two years together, and didn't waste any time finding romance with popstar Selena.



Since first being spotted kissing in January (17), the pair has been inseparable, though sources say The Weeknd's friendship with Bella is a bone of contention for Selena.



"Selena recently found out that Abel had been back in touch with his ex Bella Hadid. It was innocent enough - they were just checking in with each other - but it's caused a huge ruckus," the insider told Britain's Grazia magazine. "He has tried to reassure her that she has nothing to worry about, but a lot of their mutual friends have speculated that there is unfinished business between him and Bella, and it's making Selena feel very unsecure."



A second source added that Selena has been telling friends that she doesn't know if this romance will go the distance.



"Selena has already expressed doubts about the relationship, and hates being compared to Bella," they said.



While there may be trouble brewing in Selena's personal life, the 24-year-old's professional life is going from strength to strength. She's currently gracing the cover of Vogue, and opens up to the publication about how therapy has changed her life. Selena also boasts the most followers on Instagram with a whopping 114 million, as well as being executive producer on new Netflix show 13 Reasons Why and working on new music.

