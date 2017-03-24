Take That will not be Back For Good for 2018 anniversary tour

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen were expected to hit the road with former bandmates Robbie Williams and Jason Orange next year to mark the release of their 25th anniversary Greatest Hits album, but Barlow has told The Sun the trek is off.

"There's no anniversary tour next year," he tells the publication in a Facebook Live chat. "We've had two record labels in our time and I know they're talking about doing some kind of commemorative big box set of all the music around this Christmas, but we can definitely tell you there are no plans for touring next year."

However, the trio is hoping to stage a 30th anniversary tour with Robbie and Jason, and they'll hit the road for their Wonderland tour in Birmingham, England in early May (17).

