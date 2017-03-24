Emma Bunton offers support to Mel B at family funeral

Emma Bunton offers support to Mel B at family funeral24th Mar 17 | Entertainment News
Former Spice Girls Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown reunited in Leeds, England on Friday (24Mar17) as the Wannabe star said farewell to her dad.
Mel B and her three daughters flew home to the U.K. from Los Angeles to attend Martin Brown's funeral.
She was not joined by her recently estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. The singer-turned-TV personality recently filed divorce papers to end the couple's 10-year marriage.
Her dad lost his battle with cancer earlier this month (Mar17).
