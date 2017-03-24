Shailene Woodley strikes plea deal in protest arrest case

The Divergent star will plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in return for a year of unsupervised probation, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Woodley was arrested in October (16) for refusing to leave the protest site in Standing Rock, where she and 100 other activists were hoping to halt construction of a $3.8 billion (GBP3.04 billion) pipeline.

The actress livestreamed her arrest on Facebook and initially pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and engaging in a riot - both misdemeanours that carry a maximum punishment of a month in jail.

Shailene was due in court on 25 January (17), but the hearing was delayed until 22 February (17), and the trial was since pushed back again, to 31 March (17), because of a scheduling conflict.

Now it looks as if there won't be a trial at all following the plea deal.

