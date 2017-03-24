Ed Sheeran sees off record breaking Dame Vera Lynn to top U.K. charts

Ed Sheeran has maintained his grip on the top on the U.K. charts following a challenge from Drake and 100-year-old singer Dame Vera Lynn.

The 26-year-old's ÷ (divide) has landed a third week at number one on the album chart, keeping both Drake's More Life and Dame Vera Lynn, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday (20Mar17), off the top.

Drake's new album is at two, while Dame Vera's collection, Vera Lynn 100, debuts at number three.

The success of Vera Lynn 100, an album that features re-orchestrated versions of her classic songs, including We'll Meet Again and (There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover, makes her the oldest living artist to ever appear in Britain's album chart.

A delighted Dame Vera told OfficialCharts.com, "I have been quite overwhelmed by the response to my 100th birthday and now the icing on the cake is the news that my new Decca album is number three in the U.K. Album Charts."

The great Dame's birthday was marked by a tribute show at the London Palladium and by the projection of her face on to English landmark the White Cliffs of Dover.

Rag'n'Bone Man's Human and Depeche Mode's new album Spirit round out the new top five.

Ed Sheeran also keeps his stranglehold on the singles countdown, holding on to the top three spots in the chart for the third week in a row.

Shape of You spends an 11th week at number one, with Galway Girl at two and Castle on the Hill at three.

Drake's Passionfruit and Coldplay and The Chainsmokers' Something Just Like This round out the top five.

