Arnold Schwarzenegger waives speech fee for commencement address

University of Houston officials in Texas are $40,000 (£32,000) better off after Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to waive a speech fee to give a commencement address in May (17).

University staff worked with the Terminator star's representatives to arrange the 69-year-old's appearance and broker the deal, but after generous Schwarzenegger heard about the fee he refused to accept it.

"Gov. Schwarzenegger wasn't aware that a fee was arranged by his representatives to deliver this commencement address, and he has never asked for a speaking fee to speak to students," Daniel Ketchell, a spokesman for Schwarzenegger, told the Houston Chronicle. "He has asked his representatives to waive the fee, and he looks forward to his visit."

Thrilled university representatives have taken to Twitter to salute the actor and former Governor of California, writing: "When @Schwarzenegger discovered a fee was arranged by his reps for Commencement, he Terminated it. No charge to UH. #thankful."

