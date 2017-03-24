Jay Z developing Trayvon Martin documentary - report

Rapper Jay Z is reportedly reteaming with producer Harvey Weinstein to develop a documentary and film about slain African-American Trayvon Martin.

The teenager lost his life in 2012 when Neighbourhood Watch zealot George Zimmerman mistook Trayvon for a burglar and shot him during a scuffle in Florida.

According to Variety.com, the 99 Problems hitmaker and Weinstein have acquired the rights to the books Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, and they are planning to develop a six-episode docuseries - with Jay Z serving as producer.

Moviemakers at The Weinstein Company are also developing a film about the late teenager.

Jay Z signed a two-year film and TV deal with The Weinstein Company last year (16). He co-produced TIME: The Kalief Browder Story, a TV docuseries about a young black man who committed suicide after serving three years at the notorious Riker's Island prison in New York, even though he was never convicted of allegedly stealing a backpack.

