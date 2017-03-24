James Corden kicks off Red Nose Day telethon with Take That Carpool Karaoke

Comedian and U.S. chat show host James Corden kicked off this year's (17) Comic Relief telethon in Britain on Friday night (24Mar17) by taking Take That for a drive around Los Angeles.

The funnyman called his day out with his favourite band "unreal" as he hosted a Carpool Karaoke segment with the ageing boy band.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen belted out various Take That tunes as Corden took the wheel of a black SUV and chatted to the trio about their fans, diets, and how life on the road has changed since the group started out 25 years ago.

This year's Red Nose Day telethon for Comic Relief will also feature the much-anticipated Love Actually sequel - a 10-minute short film updating the lives of the characters in the beloved 2003 movie.

Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, and Bill Nighy have all reprised their characters for the special.

© WENN Newsdesk 2017