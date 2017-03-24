Kristen Bell's Frozen role doesn't impress her kids

The Veronica Mars star was the voice of Princess Anna in the hit Disney animated film, but she is not allowed to sing any tunes from the movie at home around Lincoln and Delta.

"They could care less," she told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America on Friday (24Mar17). "It's in our DNA to reject everything your parents do. It's part of how you assimilate with the larger tribe and how we get along as humans. They know (I'm her), but whenever I try to sing at home they go, 'No mommy, stop.' They're not having it."

Other kids love the idea of meeting Anna in person, although Kristen admits it's odd for some children as they try to come to terms the animated character is not real.

"The problem is kids don't really get it," she continued. "When they're old enough to get it, like 10, they're over it because they're over everything. When they're young they don't understand it, so... when I meet parents with kids it's the parent going, 'Do you know who that is?' and the kid is like, 'No,' and they're like, 'That's Anna from Frozen'."

"Then you watch this beautiful bubble pop because they are like, 'Oh no, she's a cartoon, she's not real', and then they're like, 'Well get a picture with her', and the kid's, like, (crying), 'OK'," she added. "It's this very strange (situation)... I have conflicted emotions about it."

Kristen will return to the role for the Frozen sequel later this month (Mar17).

"They (directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee) have just written it and they're still doing tweaks, but I think we should be recording this month," she told Collider.com. "The story is great... What I know about that whole team is that they wouldn't just put something out to put it out. That's why it took them so long to even announce that we were doing a second one."

Frozen is currently the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, raking in more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

