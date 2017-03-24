Hailey Baldwin poses on a toilet for Inprint magazine

The 20-year-old, who has worked for the likes of Guess, Moschino and Tommy Hilfiger, has covered countless magazines, and her latest for Inprint magazine has made a big impression.

She shared one of the photos of her seemingly relieving herself on her Instagram page. In the shot, she sits on a toilet in a pink silk slip while holding a phone to her ear, her white lace G-string at her ankles.

"One of my favorite covers I've done so far for @inprint_magazine shot by @pierretoussaint styled by @meghakapoor," she captioned the picture, mentioning the publication's stylist Megha Kapoor and photographer Pierre Toussaint.

Hailey and Pierre also shared another black and white snap from the shoot, showing the blonde beauty reclining in a pair of oversized spectacles. Wearing a turtleneck jumper and several hooped rings in her left ear, this will be the second cover of the magazine's Issue Four.

Fans can also see the star, whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin, on the front page of Remix Magazine rocking a retro look.

During her chat with the publication Hailey shared her desire to start a family, revealing she'd like to "be married and raising a family" by the time she hits 40. "There'll definitely be some kiddos in the picture by then," she says. "I want to be a young parent, so I want to be 40 and have teenage kids."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017