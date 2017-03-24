Boston bandmates remember drummer Sib Hashian

The members of Boston have paid tribute to late former drummer Sib Hashian, who died while performing on a rock cruise on Wednesday (22Mar17).

The rocker was appearing alongside fellow ex-Boston great Barry Goudreau on the Legends of Rock cruise when he collapsed during their set.

"Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Sib Hashian who unexpectedly passed away yesterday," his former bandmates wrote on Facebook on Thursday (23Mar17). "Sib's high energy drumming on the early Boston albums and tours leaves a legacy that will be remembered by millions."

Hashian replaced original Boston drummer Jim Masdea and appeared on Boston's 1976 self-titled debut. He himself was replaced by Masdea in the early 1980s.

The drummer always had a strained relationship with Boston founder Tom Scholz, and the drummer sued him for back royalties after he left the band. The two parties settled their spat out of court.

Former Boston frontman Michael Sweet writes: "I never had the chance to play with Sib but I was a member of the band (Boston) that he helped create. My heart goes out to Sib's family, friends and fans worldwide. God Bless you My friend and thank you for your incredible contribution to my musical journey and to the history of rock and roll."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, whose partner Lauren is Sib's daughter, added his heartfelt tribute to the late rocker on Instagram, writing: "Don't know why things have to happen the way they do sometimes. When loved ones leave us so suddenly without having a chance to say goodbye. Perhaps the lesson here is the reminder to live our lives as full and as present as we possibly can, because we just never know what's around the corner.

"What a full and exciting life this man lived. What an amazing family he created, loved, watched over and protected. Being on stage, in front of adoring fans, friends and family. Keeping the beat one last time. Your passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful. Thank you for the many life lessons you've taught over the years. Grateful. We love you Sib. We miss you."

