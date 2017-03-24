Bill Murray cheers son's Xavier giant killers on to victory

Bill Murray is celebrating after his son Luke's college basketball team turned giant killers on Thursday (23Mar17) and knocked Arizona out of America's NCAA Tournament.

The 11th-seeded Xavier Musketeers pulled off a major upset by defeating second-seeded Arizona, and Bill was in the stands watching his kid Luke's team triumph.

Luke is Xavier's assistant coach.

Lost in Translation star Murray was caught on camera several times jumping up and down, waving his fist in the air, and rubbing the heads of fellow fans as his son's team made it through to the tournament's Elite Eight, where the Musketeers will face number one seed Gonzaga.

Sports nut Murray, whose beloved Chicago Cubs baseball team won the 2016 World Series after a 108-year drought, wasn't the only celebrity heavily invested in this year's (17) March Madness tournament - Julia Louis-Dreyfus' son Charlie Hall was part of a Northwestern University team that made the play-offs for the first time ever.

The Wildcats were knocked out of the tournament by Gonzaga last weekend (18Mar17).

Louis-Dreyfus is also a Northwestern alum.

