Sara Gilbert apologises for mangling Daytime Emmys announcement

Sara Gilbert has apologised for mispronouncing several names during the live announcement of the Daytime Emmy Award nominations on Wednesday (22Mar17)

The former Roseanne actress flubbed names including The View's Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin, and The Real's Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai, during the announcement, and was called out for her mistakes by Whoopi Goldberg on The View on Thursday (23Mar17).

"I think a couple of the women weren't sure about the pronunciation of everyone's names so please introduce yourself so people know," prompted the Ghost actress to her castmates, who gave the correct pronunciation of their names.

On Thursday, Sara began the broadcast of her show The Talk with a heartfelt apology, joking it was "karma" for previously teasing co-star Sharon Osbourne about getting names wrong.

The 42-year-old explained, "I got so many names wrong, because I was so nervous, and normally, when we say people's names, we've gone over who the guests are, and we've practiced, but this was an in-the-moment thing, where we were finding out right along with you who was nominated.

"I made several mistakes, and I was even nervous when I was saying it, knowing I was saying things wrong, so I'm very, very sorry to any of the women whose names I got wrong.

"It was a true mistake. I respect you guys, I congratulate you. I would never want to take away from your moment, so I am truly sorry," the actress continued, before saying of her daytime rivals, "I wish you guys luck, and again, I apologise, and we celebrate you guys."

© WENN Newsdesk 2017