Kris Jenner pitches Kardashian family animated series - report

The family matriarch is reportedly working on another television project which would star animated versions of the "entire family", including herself and daughters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, among others, with the exception of Kris' ex Caitlyn Jenner, who will reportedly not be involved.

According to TMZ.com, Kim had a meeting with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's company in Los Angeles earlier this month (Mar17) to discuss the show, which is reportedly going to be targeted at adults, not children, and air in a primetime slot.

Their main show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, began airing in 2007 and is now one of the longest-running reality TV shows in the U.S. It has spawned a number of spin-offs such as Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, and Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and I Am Cait, which chronicled the life of Caitlyn following her transition from Bruce, and current show Rob & Chyna, which chronicles the lives of Rob Kardashian and his on-off relationship with Blac Chyna. A second season was canned after the warring couple split up in February (17).

© WENN Newsdesk 2017