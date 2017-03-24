Amy Schumer's protective boyfriend photographs her fans

The Trainwreck actress has been dating furniture designer Ben Hanisch since late 2015 after meeting him on a dating app and over a year later the couple are stronger than ever. They're regularly pictured together, with Amy gushing about how caring her beau is during an interview with Britain's Glamour magazine.

"He's very protective of me, like, not overprotective, but if someone's taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he'll start taking pictures of them," she laughed.

"He's really cool; it's not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, 'Shall we get out of here?' he's like, 'Yes!' I'm so lucky that I met him. And he hadn't seen any of my work before we met..."

She may be smitten with Ben but that didn't stop Amy from discussing which men she'd like to lock lips with in a movie. The blonde star made her silver screen debut with 2015 comedy Trainwreck and has three features in the pipeline, including funny flick Snatched opposite Goldie Hawn.

"Oh, gosh, I mean there's so many," she mused, as the interviewer suggested British actor Tom Hardy. "Yeah, for sure, I wouldn't kick (Tom) out of bed. Christian Bale, Idris Elba... I mean, this is just a list of who I wanna sleep with, right?"

While she may be one of the most popular celebrities in the business at the moment Amy, 35, insisted she never aimed to be famous, and that she didn't realise her status "until it was already happening". In fact the actress initially felt "terrified" with the idea of fame, but she wouldn't trade it the world now.

"I live my life, I'm grateful for everything. It's mostly just really annoying... Now when I go outside, I get photographed by the paparazzi," she sighed.

