Nicki Minaj chose breast-baring Paris Fashion Week outfit on a whim

Nicki Minaj's breast-baring ensemble at Paris Fashion Week was a last-minute decision by the rapper and her stylist.

Nicki turned heads at the Haider Ackermann show earlier this month (Mar17) by wearing the extremely revealing number, a one-sleeved corset-style blazer that exposed her left breast apart from a cover on her nipple, paired with leather shorts.

It received mixed reactions from the public, but the star's stylist Maher Jridi is proud his client was brave enough to confidently flash the flesh and revealed she chose the look on a whim.

"We were getting ready the morning of the show, and Nicki saw that Mugler vintage top and liked it. I just so happened to have metallic Agent Provocateur nipple covers, and we just went for it," he recalled to Billboard. "There wasn't a big discussion; this was another one of those moments where things were just happening organically. I believe women should feel free to show skin without worrying about anyone's opinion, I find confidence very sexy, but also respect and understand modesty at the same time.

"Freedom and acceptance is key, especially in the world we live in right now!"

The Anaconda hitmaker's hourglass figure doesn't fit the fashion norm, so the stylist ensures every piece she wears is tailored to her shape.

"Most of the runway looks are sample sizes, so things are very straight along with fitted cuts," he explained. "Nicki is a sexy, curvy woman, which I love, so to amplify that we tailor everything to make sure each piece sits perfectly on her body and every outfit complements her in the best possible way."

Nicki showed off more of her racy style in London earlier this week (beg20Mar17) as she joined rapper Drake onstage at the O2 Arena as a special guest on his Boy Meets World tour.

