Phil Collins blasts prenups as 'unethical'

Phil Collins has slammed the use of prenuptial agreements as "unethical" despite paying out a huge chunk of his fortune divorcing his former wives.

The multimillionaire musician famously paid his previous wife Orianne, the mother of his two sons, $46 million (£33 million) when they divorced in 2008. Phil was also previously married to Andrea Bertorelli and Jill Tavelman, the mother of his actress daughter Lily, who he divorced by fax in 1996.



Despite his poor romantic track record, in an interview with Rolling Stone Australia the former Genesis bandmember revealed he is not a fan of securing his fortune before getting wed.



"I think they're unethical," he told the music publication. "They say, 'Oh, darling, I love you forever, but just in case'..."



"It cost me a lot of money, but that's lawyers for you. Anyway, I don't envision getting married again," he added.



Despite being put off by the cost of exiting his unsuccessful marriages, later in the interview the You Can't Hurry Love singer admitted that he still might re-marry his ex-wife Orianne.



When asked about the prospect of a walking down the aisle again, Phil conceded, "I may. I'm just not considering that yet."



Last year (16) the 43-year-old opened up about her renewed romance with the 66-year-old British rocker, revealing they hope to "one day" wed again.



"We are so close that it actually makes no difference whether we are married. But we are determined to get married one day (for) a second time," she told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick.



The Swiss native and Phil had remained close for the sake of their kids, Nicholas, 15 and Matthew, 12, and she explained this time around they can be present at the nuptials.



"The important difference is that now our children can be there," she continued. "I imagine the next celebration will be more familiar and smaller."

