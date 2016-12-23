Kate Hudson vacationing with ex Matthew Bellamy and his new girlfriend

Kate Hudson is spending the holidays in Colorado with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy and his girlfriend Elle Evans.

The Almost Famous star split from the Muse frontman in 2014, but they have remained close for the sake of their son Bingham.

Matthew moved on from the broken engagement last year (15) by embarking on a romance with model/actress Elle, and now they have joined Hudson's family in Aspen for their annual festive trip.

Kate has taken to social media to post pictures and videos from the vacation. In the posts, Hudson and her sons Bingham and Ryder, whose father his Kate's ex-husband Chris Robinson, can be seen roasting marshmallows and skiing.

Kate previously admitted forgiveness was the key to their amicable relationship post-split.

"I think forgiveness is the biggest part of it...," she told Marie Claire magazine. "I think everybody wants to point fingers. If you are a person who takes responsibility for yourself and your part in it, you have a much better chance of maintaining a nice relationship. It also means that you grow up. A lot of people don't want to grow up because it sucks."

She also opened up about the end of the relationship in a chat with Allure magazine in November, 2015.

"Relationships ending are painful, and you can choose to carry that or you can choose to reframe it," she said. "If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together, but we chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives. That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."

"We said, 'We need to try to create something for the kids where they feel like they're gaining something rather than losing something'," she continued. "It's been a seamless transition. Kids just want to see their parents be cool. Everybody's cool; everybody's good."

