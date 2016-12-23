Sober Yelawolf reverting back to birth name

Rapper Yelawolf is starting afresh for 2017 by ditching his stage moniker and reverting back to his birth name after getting sober.

The troubled hip-hop star, who went public with his alcohol problem last year (15), shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday (21Dec16) - revealing he wants to be known by his given name of Michael Wayne Atha, or his initials MWA.

In the lengthy post, he explained he had "killed off" his Yelawolf alter ego by kicking his alcohol habit to overcome his "manic depressive state of mind" - the result of "years of alcoholism".

He continued, "I decided to sober up and rebrand my new music as Michael Wayne Atha MWA (my given name from my beautiful mother Sheila Diane the original gangster... named after Michael Landon and John Wayne)."

The rapper, who is signed to Eminem's Shady Records, went on to reveal he was inspired to start anew after he "lost everything" following a forced stint in a psychiatric ward, where medics "tried to break me and feed me drugs for 72 hours against my will". But he is now almost one year sober and ready to relaunch himself and become "HipHop's answer to rock and roll."

The announcement emerged just weeks after the musician cancelled his tour in late November (16) following a series of headline-grabbing incidents, including his destroying of equipment onstage and clashing with a fan.

