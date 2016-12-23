Celine Dion reflects on 2016 in emotional video

Celine Dion has reflected on her tough 2016 in a retrospective video recounting the highs and lows of the past 12 months.

The French-Canadian superstar shared the post on Facebook on Thursday (22Dec16) as she prepared to close a difficult chapter in her life, which included both the deaths of her manager husband Rene Angelil and her brother Daniel within days of each other at the start of the year (16).

The video opens with the heartbreaking loss of her spouse of 22 years on 14 January (16), and features news footage of Celine bidding farewell to her longtime love after his battle with cancer.

It then moves on to clips from the singer's return to the public eye, hitting the stage in February (16) as she resumed her Las Vegas residency show, and performing an emotional tribute to Rene at the Billboard Awards in May (16), when she belted out a rendition of her hit The Show Must Go On, and was surprised with the Icon Award by their eldest son, 15-year-old Rene-Charles.

The short montage ends with Celine's 1,000th gig at Sin City's Caesars Palace, as she thanks her fans for giving her the strength and support to push through her grief and continue on with her life.

"My voice does not resonate without you," the closing note reads. "You have made my childhood dream come true. I hope I have inspired you to reach out for yours."

Celine recently opened up about facing her first Christmas without Rene, revealing she will be taking the couple's sons Rene-Charles, and six-year-old twin boys Nelson and Eddy, to Big Sky in Montana to ski for the holidays - a tradition the family has kept for many years.

However, she told the New York Post's PageSix the trip was likely to be an emotional rollercoaster she wasn't quite ready for.

"He (Angelil) put something magic into that snow, into those mountains, and every time we go down (the slopes), I go down with him," she said. "My children go down thinking about him. Every time I take the lift to go up, I feel closer to him."

"I can't believe it's going to be a year that my husband passed," she added. "I don't know when Santa Claus is coming, but if I had a wish to make this year, can you just tell him to take his time? I'm not ready! It's kind of a bittersweet moment and at the same time we need to really make the holidays really happy."

