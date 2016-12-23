Chance the Rapper and Jeremih serve up Christmas mixtape

Chance the Rapper has given fans an early Christmas present after releasing a surprise festive mixtape with singer Jeremih.

The stars, who both hail from Chicago, Illinois, teamed up for Merry Christmas Lil' Mama and debuted the series of holiday-themed tracks online on Thursday (22Dec16).

"Merry Christmas Lil Mama: A New Mixtape by Jeremih & Chance," the hip-hop hitmaker posted on Twitter, alongside a link to the Soundcloud streaming site.

He then revealed the songs were created earlier this month (Dec16) for "all the girls back in Chicago for winter break", and shared a list of contributors to the project, which included comedian Hannibal Buress, among others.

Tracks on the mixtape include tunes titled All The Way and Snowed In.

