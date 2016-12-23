Phil Anselmo: 'I was molested as a child'

Rocker Phil Anselmo has gone public with his troubled past, revealing he was molested for years as a child.

The Down star opened up about the abuse he suffered in a new interview for Rolling Stone magazine, during which he was asked about the controversy surrounding his "white power" statement and Nazi salute onstage at a 'Dimebag' Darrell Abbott tribute gig in the U.S. in January (16). He subsequently apologised for his actions, blaming his controversial behaviour on alcohol.

In the interview, Anselmo discussed the allegations of racism and insisted he can understand those who have been victimised, because it's something he has struggled with his whole life.

"This is s**t I've never f**king opened up about until now," he said. "But when people constantly talk about being a victim or something, there are going to be certain points where I have to step back and go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' Especially when people shout and scream about us living in a rape culture and men are this evil product... Guess who was molested his entire child-f**king-hood by numerous people, both men and women...? Me. Me."

However, despite going through a rough childhood, Anselmo does not want to be seen as a victim.

"I've never told the world this, but I am now maybe because I'm almost 50 and I don't give a f**k anymore," he continued. "But it happened. I never blamed the world for it like I'm seeing kids today do, putting everybody in one box. And the same thing goes for race and all this s**t."

