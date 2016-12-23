Steven Tyler: 'I want to duet with Mariah Carey'

The 68-year-old recently ran into the Hero hitmaker in New York and after meeting her, Tyler began contemplating how great a collaboration could be, particularly on a revamp of an Aerosmith song.

"I was actually thinking this morning, or last night in the shower about doing something with her where I can shine in as well as she does (sic)," he tells Billboard.com. "She's still got it - and it is Mariah Carey, she kind of invented it. She was one of the firsts to be one of those vocal gymnasts, right? She went all over the map with her vocals and I was just thinking last night about doing something like What It Takes or Dream On or something like that with her and actually be able to represent myself."

Steven and Mariah have never worked together, but they both served as judges on different seasons of U.S. reality show American Idol.

Meanwhile, Tyler is gearing up to regroup with his Aerosmith bandmates after enjoying some time to focus on his solo music. The group will head out on a 'farewell' tour of Europe next year (17), and Steven insists spending some time apart from his longtime pals makes it all the more enjoyable when they get back together.

"Aerosmith is something else you'll never see again," he explains. "We all love each other, five of us are still alive, every one of us is still playing better than ever...

"Yes, we have ups and downs. But one of the things I'm learning in life is that being away from each other is sometimes the healthiest thing we can do. You know? I dare to say that being away from each other may have saved a few marriages on this planet."

