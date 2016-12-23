Avicii leaves longtime manager Ash Pournouri

Avicii leaves longtime manager Ash Pournouri23rd Dec 16 | Entertainment News
Dance superstar Avicii and his longtime manager Ash Pournouri have parted ways.
The Swedish music sensation, born Tim Bergling, has left Pournouri and his firm At Night Management.
"2x Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Tim Bergling and his production/publishing entity Avicii Music AB have parted ways with manager Ash Pournouri, At Night Management," the 27-year-old's representative announced in a statement published by Billboard.com. "Bergling is signed to Universal Music Sweden and is expected to release an album next year."
It's the second big exit for At Night Management - earlier this year (16), DJ duo Axwell & Ingrosso also left the roster and returned to working with former manager Amy Thomson.
