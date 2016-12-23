Lucy Hale's topless photos taken down after legal threat

Topless photos of Lucy Hale have been removed from pornographic website Celeb Jihad after her attorney issued a legal warning.

The explicit pictures were published on the online sex hub on Wednesday (21Dec16) after they were reportedly hacked from the actress' phone.

Hale's attorney Marty Singer fired off a letter threatening legal action against site editors unless they removed the images, which included two topless shots of the 27-year-old, and now the photos have been taken down.

However, Celeb Jihad bosses have since issued a statement online about the move, insulting the actress and her appearance in the steamy snaps.

"Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale had nude photos leaked online," the post reads. "However her lawyers have demanded that we remove them on the grounds of copyright infringement, but the real reason was no doubt because Lucy is making a stupid duck face in them and her t**ties are so small, saggy, and sad."

They then put up several photoshopped images of the star's face on the naked bodies of other women.

"Thankfully we were able to uncover more Lucy Hale nude photos and replace the leaked ones with them," the statement continues. "And as you can see Lucy's naked body looks much more halal in these pics."

The message grows more vicious, even claiming Hale should be grateful for the attention she's received from the photos.

They add, "Yes Lucy Hale can send all the legal threats that she wants, she will never silence us righteous Muslims from calling her out as a degenerate w**re. Of course Lucy should really be on her knees thanking us for drawing attention to her leaked nudes, as we significantly increased her public profile which will no doubt lead to her getting better roles in hopelessly depraved heathen Hollywood. Although to properly thanks (sic) us Lucy would have to be able to dislocate her jaw to have any hope of accommodating our enormous tunic snakes."

