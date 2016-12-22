KISS 'politely declined' Donald Trump inauguration invite

KISS rocker Gene Simmons allegedly "politely declined" a request from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for the band to perform at his inauguration.

The Detroit Rock City hitmaker's wife, Shannon Tweed, made the admission during a night out with her husband in Los Angeles on Wednesday (21Dec16), when a TMZ cameraman asked if Gene and his pals would play the January (17) event.



The musician didn't answer the question directly, but instead stated they wouldn't be able to make it to Washington, D.C. for the bash due to prior commitments.



"We're going to be touring Europe at the same time," he explained.



However, Shannon revealed KISS had actually been approached by Trump's team about the big gig.



"That's not to say they didn't ask," she remarked. "They asked and he (Simmons) politely declined."



The rocker didn't expand on the claim, but insisted disgruntled Americans who are not happy with the controversial billionaire's election as the 45th President of the U.S. should "get over it and move on".



"He's our president and that's it, end of story," he added.



Trump's inauguration officials have so far failed to secure any big names for the event, where teenage opera star Jackie Evancho will sing the National Anthem, but there may still be hope as the Beach Boys have allegedly been asked about their availability.



"They have not made a decision," an insider tells the New York Post's Page Six column.



Mike Love, who now leads the group, previously admitted they would consider the gig if asked.



"He's been a friend for a long time," he told the Post in September (16). "Does that mean I agree with everything he says? No. But... if we were asked (to play his inauguration), I'm sure that we would."



Meanwhile, KISS aren't the only artists to rule themselves out of performing at the inauguration - reports suggest Celine Dion also declined an offer.



According to TheWrap.com, Trump's longtime friend and fellow hotelier, Steve Wynn, claimed he would be able to land the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker for the 20 January (17) concert, but was unable to deliver.



Representatives for Wynn and Dion have yet to respond to the report.

© Cover Media Group 2016