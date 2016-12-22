Rapper The Game plans final album

Rapper The Game has declared his next album will be his last.

The Dreams hitmaker reveals he is ready to bow out of the album-making process after one more release.

The 37-year-old will start writing Westside Story in the coming months, but he believes most of his final record will be penned while he serves time behind bars for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

At a recent concert in Moscow, Russia, he told the crowd: "When I get back to (Los Angeles) man, I'm going straight to jail 'cause I f**king had a fight with a police officer and s**t. I'm (going) sit down for a minute and I'm gonna write my next album, which is probably gonna be my last album. It's called Westside Story. It's gonna be some ill (amazing) s**t."

Last year (15), the star was accused of threatening and assaulting an off-duty police officer in an altercation during a pick-up basketball game at Hollywood High School in California.

The Game, real name Jayceon Taylor, claimed self-defence, but he was ordered to stand trial on a felony charge of making criminal threats and a misdemeanour assault and battery charge in December, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty, but is facing up to three years in prison if convicted.

Taylor has yet to actually be convicted or sentenced, but he is convinced jail time is looming and despite the legal issue, he is looking forward to getting to work on his final album, 11 years after releasing his debut record, The Documentary, in 2005.

"I don't really give a f**k about (the jail time)," he added at the gig. "All I give a f**k about is my music, my kids, my fans and my family, man."

"That's why I still travel the world to come see you," he continued. "I'm from Compton, (California) man. All the way in f**king Russia. I never in my life when I was a little kid thought I that I would be in Russia. I ain't even knew what f**king Russia was when I was a little kid. You know when you're a kid your teacher's like, 'Yeah, Russia?' I don't f**king know. I was a bada** kid. I'd never f**king thought I'd be in Russia in my life (sic)."

The rapper previously opened up about the prospect of going to jail, insisting he is ready to put the 2015 drama behind him.

"I'll probably end up going to jail for the s**t that I've been doing recently and I'm gonna have to sit down," he told HipHopDX.com in October, 2015. "Other n**gas gonna be out still on the internet pretending to be whatever it is they pretending and I'm gonna be sitting down drinking juice boxes and s**t and eating nasty sandwiches because I had to prove to a n**ga that I was Game. So I'm just gonna be Game. I ain't doing s**t to n**gas no more because they call the police and they sue n**gas (sic)."

© WENN Newsdesk 2016