Michael Parkinson and Eamonn Holmes slam awkward interviewee Meg Ryan

Top British broadcasters Michael Parkinson and Eamonn Holmes have slammed actress Meg Ryan for being a difficult interviewee.

Michael, fondly known as Parky, has been working in television since the '60s, and has interviewed more than 2,000 famous names, from Muhammad Ali to Jennifer Lopez. His 2003 chat with actress Meg has gone down as legendary due to the star's frosty and uncommunicative demeanour.

While appearing on British daytime show This Morning on Thursday (22Dec16), Eamonn asked 81-year-old Michael who have been the most difficult A-listers to appear on his show, before quipping: "Who has been abused by Meg Ryan more? She is allergic to being interviewed!"

Michael fired back, "Absolutely! She shouldn't do them."

He continued: "She was going through a bad time, broke up with her boyfriend, but she..."

Eamonn interjected by pointing out that actors are contractually obliged to partake in interviews when promoting films.

"She was at the end of a tour and was tired," Michael continued. "I don't know why I'm making excuses for her!"

Eamonn's co-presenter, and wife, Ruth Langsford added her disapproval by saying the You've Got Mail actress was "just rude".

"You can't behave like that," Michael agreed.

Eamonn's own run-in with Meg came before Michael's awkward interview, and he's since described the Golden Globe nominated actress as an "empty vessel".

