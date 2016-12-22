Sting's son founds Los Angeles soccer club

Joe, 40, who is a singer-songwriter like his father as well as being a technology entrepreneur, founded City of Angels FC with his friend PJ Harrison and the pair received a license from U.S. soccer authorities last weekend (17-18Dec16).

After two years work the duo now have until March next year (17), when they will enter, America's National Premier Soccer League, to find a suitable stadium, hire players and support staff.

Of his new team, Joe, the frontman of the band Fiction Plane, tells The Guardian, "Music is a tricky world right now so we were always talking about the next big idea when we were in the pub watching (English soccer clubs) Newcastle or Everton. "PJ started talking to people in the U.S. soccer scene and we started investigating the possibility of starting our own club."

Sumner, who supports his father's hometown club Newcastle United, back in England, feels that soccer's popularity is set to explode in the U.S., nine years after English superstar David Beckham joined the city's premier team the Los Angeles Galaxy.

"We think there is a huge amount of untapped potential in the city. I've lived in LA for seven years and seen a huge change in how football (soccer) is perceived," he explains. "Interest is much more widespread but the culture is begging for real clubs that can attract fans with almost a religious fervour like you get in Europe."

The musician turned sports team owner hopes the team will prosper in the National Premier Soccer League, which is commonly recognised as the fourth tier of U.S. soccer behind Major League Soccer, the North American Soccer League, the United Soccer League and has clubs attracting crowds of between 250 and 7,500 fans.

Sumner and Harrison hope to base City of Angels FC in the San Fernando Valley in the Los Angeles suburbs.

