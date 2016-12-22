Lemmy leads Hall of Heavy Metal History's 2017 inductees

The legendarily hard living rocker, real name Ian Fraser Kilmister, passed away aged 70 in December last year (15) and so his manager Todd Singerman will accept the induction on his behalf.

Also being honoured is late musician Randy Rhoads, the former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne who died in a plane crash in 1982.

Randy's family will accept his induction on his behalf. His brother Kelle and sister Kathy believe their sibling would have been delighted to be inducted.

"Our family is so deeply honored to have Randy inducted into The Hall of Heavy Metal History," they said in a statement. "To think that after all these years since he has passed, he is still remembered and respected is totally awesome.

"His passion for music continues to inspire so many. It was always about the 'Music' for him. He would be speechless about this award, and so would our Mom!! (Delores, who passed away last year.)"

Others to be inducted include the band Scorpions and Frankie Banali of Quiet Riot. Quiet Riot, who Randy also used to play for, is set to receive a special induction for their 1983 album Metal Health which was the first metal album to reach the top of America's Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Ross Friedman of the band Manowar, Black Sabbath and Dio's Vinny Appice, Deep Purple's Don Airey and record boss Andy Zildjian will also be inducted.

Finally Ronnie James Dio, who fronted bands including Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio and Heaven & Hell during a storied 50 year music career will also enter the Hall of Heavy Metal History.

Ronnie passed away from stomach cancer in 2010, and proceeds from ticket sales from the 18 January (17) ceremony will go to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

Tickets for the event, which will feature performances from some of the honourees and associated acts at the Anaheim Expo Center in California, are available to fans from $25 (£20.26).

© WENN Newsdesk 2016