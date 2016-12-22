Janice Dickinson: 'Kim Kardashian's Vogue cover made me feel sick'

The supermodel, who has graced the cover of the fashion publication 37 times, finds it unfair that the reality star and her rapper husband landed the job so easily in 2014 when most models have to earn the honour.

Janice also commented on Kim's half-sister Kendall Jenner fronting the magazine, questioning her legitimacy as a high fashion model.

"Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue which made me want to vomit. It was crazy," the 61-year-old quipped during an interview with AfterBuzzTV's The Tomorrow Show. "We had to work on our own merit. They're not models! They're reality TV stars!

"You know modelling is extremely hard work. You have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion."

Talking more about Kendall, 21, who strutted the catwalk for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris last month (Nov16) and has posed for brands such as Balenciaga and Estee Lauder, Janice slammed her star status.

"I don't think she's a supermodel, I don't... Give me a break," Janice scoffed.

"You think that's supermodel? That is not supermodel. She can't beat me. She can't. Apples and oranges."

Her words echo those of fellow fashion icon Stephanie Seymour, who previously targeted Kendall and her friend Gigi Hadid, who was dubbed Model of the Year at the 2016 British Fashion Awards at the beginning of December (16). Stephanie pointed out the new generation is "completely different" than the original supermodels, suggesting 'B**ch of the moment" would be a better title for them.

Kendall was quick to respond, writing on her blog: "If you choose to be a cyberbully, I'm going to stick up for myself. No one is trying to steal Stephanie Seymour's thing, or trying to be her. I guarantee you that she didn't imagine someone so publicly shaming her daughter when she made those comments about us being 'b**ches of the moment.'"

