Azealia Banks blasts Lena Dunham over abortion comments

Rapper Azealia Banks has taken aim at Lena Dunham over the actress' abortion comments, saying she should stop talking about topics she "has no clue about".

The Girls actress came under fire earlier this week (begs19Dec16) when she said during her Women of the Hour podcast, "Now I can say that I still haven't had an abortion, but I wish I had."



She has since apologised for her remarks, tells fans it was a "distasteful joke", but rapper Azealia, who has faced backlash over abortion comments herself, has slammed her in a expletive-ridden Facebook rant.



"Lena Dunham gets on my f**king nerves," she wrote. "You're not clever, nor is any of your commentary ever rooted in experience... You act like a teenage boy. And you're not feminist... Get a grip, get a weave, and for f**ks sake stop talking about s**t you have no clue about."



Azealia, who also slated Lena's haircut, later questioned how she had become "the face of feminism" and wrote, "Get this girl the f**k out of here forever".



She later embarked on a longer rant about an article she had read defending the actress' comments as a joke, claiming that nobody defended her when she tweeted last year that abortions should be limited to three per woman (15).



"Why were there never any in depth think pieces written about any of things I've said? Aren't I a woman too?" she posted. "Why does the white feminist community claim to be for women's rights yet go out of its way to protect one another, ALWAYS leaving other non white women in the dust."



She rants about how "Hollywood" feminism claims to be for all women but they aren't, and if they aren't actively trying to level the playing field for women across all races and ethnicities they don't deserve to call themselves a feminist.



The musician's rant comes just days after she revealed she had suffered a miscarriage to her Facebook followers.

