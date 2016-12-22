Liam Neeson praises A Monster Calls co-star's 'real' performance

Liam Neeson has praised the "real" performance of his A Monster Calls co-star Lewis MacDougall.

In the new movie, British actor Lewis plays Conor O'Malley, a young boy who is trying to deal with the terminal illness of his mother (Felicity Jones) and attacks by local school bully Harry (James Melville).



One night, Conor encounters a "monster", in the form of a giant humanoid yew tree, as voiced by Liam, who has come to tell him stories and soon begins to help Conor fix his unhappy life.



And while Lewis is only 14 years old, Liam, 64, shares that the youngster managed a multi-faceted and believable performance throughout the entire production.



"He was real, absolutely real," he told Entertainment Tonight. "The scenes I had to do and his emotions, I don't know how he reached them. They were unbelievably believable and made me think, 'How does that kid manage that without appearing to act?'"



With regards to his performance, Lewis revealed he was able to bring a sense of realism when preparing for the role by drawing on his own personal experiences.



"My own mother passed three years ago so, although the two experiences were completely different, it did give me a bit of understanding as to what he was going through," he shared.



The newcomer also gushed about Liam's acting in the film, which is directed by J.A. Bayona and written by Patrick Ness, based on the novel of the same name. In particular, Lewis notes that Liam's distinctive voice and restrained acting style made the "monster" especially memorable.



"He has such an amazing voice, but the key thing to remember is that it's not just his voice," he said. "The reason why we're doing the motion capture is because it captures his movements, not just his voice acting. I think he did a fantastic job."



A Monster Calls begins to hit theatres from the end of December (16).

© Cover Media Group 2016