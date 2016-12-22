Octavia Spencer's credits early life lessons with prepping her for 'crazy' Hollywood

Octavia Spencer credits early life lessons from her late mother with helping to prepare her for her "crazy" life in the entertainment industry.

The Oscar-winner's mum Dellsena passed away when the actress was 18, but she is thankful she started early in instilling qualities in her children that allowed Octavia to thrive in Hollywood.

"I had a very strong mom who made me and my sisters understand that there were no limitations on our lives except what we placed on ourselves," Spencer said in a sit down for the People Magazine streaming series The Jess Cagle Interview.

"She taught us to see people as people. All people. Taught us to understand our place in the world. And our place in the world is, if you want to be a leader, you can be that. There was no glass ceiling until I got into the real world and realised there are glass ceilings everywhere!"

"She really prepared me for the crazy that is this industry," the 46-year-old added.

Dellsena, who raised The Help star and her six siblings as a single parent, worked several jobs to support her family, and her work ethic and determination to succeed showed Octavia the strength she needed to achieve her own career goals.

"I think she gave me the necessary foundation to be able to do what I do," the actress said. "I think you have to have blind faith in yourself and your ability. You have to not know that there's a wall there because if you're constantly looking for barriers, then they will be there."

