Nicole Kidman 'barely knew' Keith Urban when they married

The Australian actress met the singer in 2005 at G'Day L.A., a Hollywood event honoring Australians, and they quickly married in 2006, with Nicole explaining they had to get to know each other throughout their ten-year marriage as they "barely" knew each other on their wedding day.

According to Mail Online, during an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly magazine, Nicole admitted "everyone thought it was a huge mistake."

And after Keith entered rehab almost four months following the ceremony, the beginning of married life was really tough.

"It was really up and down for the first three months. We've been through a lot in the past 10 years, but we're stronger than ever," she said.

The Eyes Wide Shut star believes she fell for Keith because he was an Australian and they had so much in common.

"I met and fell in love with an Australian man in America - what are the chances?," she remarked. "I think when you have all the history that's the same - the shared love of good coffee, the music, (rock band) Cold Chisel, the beach, the sun, Triple J radio... He still calls me his 'Aussie girlfriend'. I love that."

The couple live in Nashville, Tennessee with their daughters Sunday Rose, eight, and Faith Margaret, five, but they will be heading to Australia for the festive season.

They will also be shunning a traditional turkey dinner on Christmas Day (25Dec16) for a trip to the beach, although on Christmas Eve (24Dec16) they sing carols around the piano.

Nicole and Keith don't buy each other presents but their girls have made a list of requests, which include American Girl dolls and candy. Their parents will also be making a donation to a charity of their daughters' choice, the actress recently told U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.

© WENN Newsdesk 2016