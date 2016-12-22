Emma Stone frustrated by on-set sexism

Actress Emma Stone knows first-hand what sexism in Hollywood is like after having her own improvised jokes given away to male co-stars.

The Amazing Spider-Man star reveals she has frequently faced unfair treatment during the creative process, making it clear her input is often undervalued.

"There are times in the past, making a movie, when I've been told that I'm hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea," Stone tells Rolling Stone. "I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away."

"Or it's been me saying, 'I really don't think this line is gonna work,' and being told, 'Just say it, just say it, if it doesn't work we'll cut it out' - and they didn't cut it out, and it really didn't work!'," she exclaims.

Despite the hurdles she's faced behind the scenes, the 28-year-old credits acting with helping her through the crippling panic attacks she suffered while growing up.

"I started acting at this youth theatre, doing improv and sketch comedy," she shares. "You have to be present in improv, and that's the antithesis of anxiety."

