George Michael lets Kate Moss climb garden wall to use his pool

Generous George Michael lets Kate Moss climb over his garden wall to use his swimming pool.

The supermodel and her daughter Lila Grace, 14, who live in north London's exclusive Highgate enclave, count the former Wham! frontman as their neighbour.



During an upcoming chat with BBC Radio 6 Music host Shaun Keaveny, the veteran model shared how she and George are such good friends, that she uses a ladder to get over both their garden walls for a swim at the music star's home when the weather is hot.



"He's got a pool, so when it's hot I'm like, 'oh can Lila come and jump in your pool?' And he's like 'yeah, come over'," Kate shared in a rare interview. "And we can actually climb from garden to garden over the walls with a ladder, we've done that a couple of times."



She called her friendship with George a dream come true because she's loved him and his former band Wham! for years. Their record was the first ever cassette tape she owned and their hit Last Christmas makes her festive "top three, if not my number one".



Kate joined Shaun to co-present the final hour of his show which he dubbed The Kate Moss Hour earlier this year (16) after learning she listens in each morning.



George isn't the only pop icon Kate shared stories of. The 42-year-old fashion star also recalled how she struggled to get into late music legend David Bowie's clothes when she tried them on at a photoshoot.



"I think it was the Station to Station outfit, he was so skinny at the time... I loved it as well. When I saw him after that he was like 'mmm, I heard the clothes didn't fit.' All right, rubbing it in."

