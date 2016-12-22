Michelle Keegan gears up for Essex-mas

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright will be spending Christmas in Essex this year.

The ex-Coronation Street star is from Manchester, while her husband's family lives in the Southern county.



As they spent Christmas with the Keegan clan last year (15), the young couple, who married in 2015, will be spending the festive season with the Wright family this time around.



"We take it in turns and we're having Christmas in Essex this year," Michelle told the Manchester Evening News.



"On Christmas Eve we do a road trip which starts with a Christmassy coffee from Starbucks."



Celebrating the holiday in a different county means some different traditions for Michelle. But the 29-year-old has grown to love the Essex way of marking the occasion since she and Mark started dating.



"Mark has got a really big family and it's really lovely," she smiled. "In the evening they bring the seafood out and bagels and we have shellfish, salmon, cockles and vinegar and jellied eel.



"I love seafood now. In Manchester we have a turkey sandwich in the evening at Christmas."



Michelle and Mark often find themselves at the centre of split rumours, but their frequent loved-up displays on evenings out seem to indicate they're still enjoying their newlywed status.



While Michelle will be spending the majority of Christmas in Essex, she does plan to return to Manchester to fit in some festive shopping at the city's famous European market.



Browsing the stalls at the market has become something of a tradition for the stunning brunette, and one she doesn't intend to miss out on.



"I go every year. I love the markets," she said. "I always have the macaroons and a mulled wine. And I like looking around the stalls.



"And I always buy something, like a wooden reindeer."

