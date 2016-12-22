Stevie Wonder receives double Detroit honour

Soul legend Stevie Wonder has received the key to the city of Detroit, Michigan and had a street named in his honour.

The Superstition hitmaker was on hand to unveil the new Stevie Wonder Avenue along the city's Milwaukee Street, where the singer lived during his youth.

During Wednesday's (21Dec16) ceremony, he was also feted with the key to the city by Mayor Mike Duggan - and the blind star couldn't believe his good fortune.

"It's an amazing feeling, unbelievable to say the least," he said. "I never imagined that in my lifetime this would happen. This is just an amazing moment. I know that things can't last forever, but y'know what? I'm going to freeze this moment in my mind and remember it forever. You didn't have to do it, but you did."

Wonder, who was born in Saginaw, Michigan, used the occasion to speak to the crowds about the U.S. elections in November (16), when Donald Trump was voted in as the nation's 45th President.

The musician, a staunch Democrat and supporter of Trump's rival Hillary Clinton, urged fans to show one another respect and practice tolerance and acceptance in light of the Republican's victory, after he made a series of racist and offensive comments and established controversial policies which have led to a further divide across the country.

"We are on a journey," Wonder began, according to Billboard.com. "When I think about this street now being Stevie Wonder Avenue, I want all of us to walk down the street that leads us to a place of humanity, equality, of fairness and respect for each other."

Making reference to the huge number of votes cast for Trump in Michigan, turning it into a "red state", he continued, "Don't let the colour of the state define who you are. Don't let negativity say this is what you are. Don't let hatred and ignorance determine who you are... Be a part of fulfilling the promise... to really make this city, this station, this nation a truly united people of the United States, of the world."

