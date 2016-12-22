Bill Murray to open golf-themed sports bar in Illinois

Bill Murray is reportedly teaming up with his brothers to open a golf-themed sports bar in Illinois.

The Ghostbusters star and his siblings Ed, Brian, Joel, Andy, and John are already the owners of Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant/bar at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida. The sports bar opened in 2001 and was inspired by Bill's 1980 film Caddyshack.

According to the DailyHerald.com, the new bar will be located at the Crowne Plaza in Rosemont. A verbal agreement has been set between the brothers and real estate officials, who are working on cementing the deal. It is not clear when they plan to begin construction on the project.

Murray played a golf course greenskeeper in the 1980 comedy and in 2015, he and his brothers were inducted into the Western Golf Association's Caddie Hall of Fame.

