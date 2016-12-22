Denis Villeneuve in talks to direct Dune remake

Denis Villeneuve's dreams of remaking David Lynch's sci-fi classic Dune are becoming a reality after entering early talks to direct a reboot.

The 1984 movie, adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 book, bombed at the box office upon its release, grossing just $30.9 million (£25 million) from a $40 million (£32.4 million) budget.



However, it has since become a cult favourite among fans and in September (16), Villeneuve revealed he would love to tackle a revamp.



Now it appears production bosses at Legendary, who acquired the film and TV rights to Dune in November (16), have taken note and have begun discussions with the Canadian filmmaker about the project, reports Deadline.com.



Herbert's story was set on the desert planet called Arrakis, also known as Dune. The book was lauded by critics and went on to win a Hugo award.



Dune was more recently adapted for a two-part miniseries for U.S. network Syfy. The first instalment, titled Frank Herbert's Dune, aired in 2000 and was followed by 2003's Frank Herbert's Children of Dune. The shows were big hits with viewers and both were celebrated with Emmy Awards.



Officials at Legendary are currently planning to revive the franchise with a series of films.



Villeneuve is really racking up his sci-fi filmmaking experience - he recently took charge of Amy Adams' alien mystery Arrival, and is in post-production on his Bladerunner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, which is set for release next October (17).



Discussing his hopes of having a shot at Dune earlier this year (16), he told Variety.com, "I'm always looking for sci-fi material, and it's difficult to find original and strong material that's not just about weaponry. A longstanding dream of mine is to adapt Dune, but it's a long process to get the rights, and I don't think I will succeed."

© Cover Media Group 2016