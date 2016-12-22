Martin Scorsese focusing on killer Leonardo DiCaprio project

Director Martin Scorsese will spend the New Year (17) taking another stab at the script for his real-life serial killer project with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor picked up the screen rights to Erik Larson's 2003 book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic And Madness At The Fair That Changed America through his Appian Way production company back in 2010.



Scorsese signed on to reteam with his frequent collaborator last year (15), and now he reveals he will spend the early part of 2017 focusing on perfecting the script for the biopic.



"One of the things that I had to stop for the past six months was my meetings on that script," he explained to The Toronto Sun. "They want me to start again in January and see if we can find a way (to adapt it) because it's an extraordinary story."



DiCaprio will portray serial killer Dr. H.H. Holmes in The Devil in the White City. Dr. Holmes claimed to have killed 27 people in Chicago, Illinois in the late 1800s, although later estimates suggested his death toll was closer to 200.



The movie will mark The Revenant star's sixth feature film with Scorsese.



Their longrunning partnership began with 2002's Gangs of New York, and they went on to collaborate on The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street.



They also teamed up for The Audition, a short film released last year (15) as promotional material for casinos Studio City in Macau, China and Manila's City of Dreams in the Philippines.

