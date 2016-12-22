Lucy Hale threatens legal action over stolen topless photos

Lucy Hale's attorney has fired off a legal warning to officials behind pornographic website Celeb Jihad after they published topless photos stolen from the actress.

Two racy images of the 27-year-old Pretty Little Liars star were recently made available on the online sex hub, with both pictures featuring Hale baring her breasts.

According to TMZ, Hale is incensed her bare bosom has been exposed for all to see and she has instructed legal eagle Marty Singer to deal with the privacy violation

In the letter threatening legal action, Singer insists his client owns the cell phone pictures, which had been sent to a friend. However, her phone was hacked, and the steamy images were stolen.

Sources claim Celeb Jihad bosses are reviewing the correspondence, but have yet to remove the pictures from their website.

