Prince's divorce papers to be unsealed

Prince's ex-wife Manuela Testolini has lost her bid to keep their 2006 divorce papers sealed.

Testolini headed to court in Minnesota in August (16) as her attorneys argued the couple's split details should remain under wraps as family members and wannabe heirs battle over the late music icon's fortune.

The hearing came about after Minneapolis Star Tribune editors asked a state judge to release the documents, insisting the files are newsworthy following Prince's drug death in April (16) and the case surrounding his estate.

Her lawyers objected, claiming the records are tied to a private settlement, but their arguments failed to sway Hennepin County Family Court Judge Thomas Fraser, who declared the papers will be made public on 13 January (17) in a ruling made on Wednesday (21Dec16).

Testolini, who became the Purple Rain hitmaker's second wife in 2001, requested a stay of his order pending appeal, but that motion was denied, according to The Associated Press.

Prince did not leave a will when he died on 21 April (16) from a fentanyl overdose, aged 57.

The court news comes after the singer's divorce lawyer in the case filed a $600,000 (£485,000) claim against the star's estate for his unpaid bill.

Patrick Cousins from Cousins Law Firm in West Palm Beach, Florida told TMZ they had an agreement in place, allowing Prince to leave the outstanding invoice, relating to the Testolini divorce, until all the loose ends were tied up. He did not reveal what the "loose ends" were, but claims their business concluded on 1 April (16), just days before Prince passed away.

