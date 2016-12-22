Zac Efron named brand ambassador for Hugo Man fragrance

Zac Efron has been named the brand ambassador for Hugo Man's new fragrance.

The Neighbors star announced his new gig on Twitter on Monday (19Dec16).

"Hey guys- I'm excited to reveal that I will be fronting the new Hugo man campaign next year- check it out! #BlueSteel #YourTimeIsNow," he wrote, making reference to Ben Stiller's fashion spoof Zoolander with his hashtags.

He previously teased fans about his new campaign in a video post on Cosmopolitan magazine's YouTube page.

"Hey I'm Zac Efron, and as you can see, I'm on set today because I am shooting my very first fragrance campaign," he said in the video. "Can you guess the brand?"

