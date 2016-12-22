Zac Efron named brand ambassador for Hugo Man fragrance

Zac Efron named brand ambassador for Hugo Man fragrance22nd Dec 16 | Entertainment News
Zac Efron has been named the brand ambassador for Hugo Man's new fragrance.
The Neighbors star announced his new gig on Twitter on Monday (19Dec16).
"Hey guys- I'm excited to reveal that I will be fronting the new Hugo man campaign next year- check it out! #BlueSteel #YourTimeIsNow," he wrote, making reference to Ben Stiller's fashion spoof Zoolander with his hashtags.
He previously teased fans about his new campaign in a video post on Cosmopolitan magazine's YouTube page.
"Hey I'm Zac Efron, and as you can see, I'm on set today because I am shooting my very first fragrance campaign," he said in the video. "Can you guess the brand?"
© WENN Newsdesk 2016