Andrew Garfield to receive Spotlight Award for Hacksaw Ridge

Andrew Garfield will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival in California next month (Jan17).

The Amazing Spider-Man star will be honoured for his role as real-life pacifist Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson's World War Two film Hacksaw Ridge at the PSIFF Awards Gala on 2 January (17).

"Andrew Garfield is one of the most versatile actors today and this is proven with his tremendous and critically-acclaimed performance this year in Mel Gibson's award winning film Hacksaw Ridge," festival chairman Harold Matzner says.

Past recipients of the accolade include Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, and Julia Roberts.

Garfield, who has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe Award, and Critic's Choice Award for the role, rounds out the list of honourees at the festival. Amy Adams, Tom Hanks, Annette Bening, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, and the casts of Hidden Figures and La La Land will also be feted.

© WENN Newsdesk 2016