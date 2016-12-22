Cher sued by graphic designer over album font

A graphic designer has accused Cher of stealing a font he created and using it for the cover of her 2013 album Closer to the Truth.

Moshnik Nadev claims he developed the typeface called Paris Logo in 2011, winning him high praise from others in the design community and even a mention by Vogue editors.

However, he noticed his font bared an uncanny resemblance to the lettering that appears on the Grammy-winner's album.

He claims he reached out to Cher and the graphic designers who worked with her and asked to see the materials used to make their logo, but they were unwilling to oblige.

Nadev, who runs a typography-based design firm in New York City that services fashion and luxury brands, is now suing the superstar and seeking more than $5 million (£4 million) in damages.

