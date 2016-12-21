Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seek counselling - report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly seeking counselling following a difficult year, which recently led to the rapper's hospitalisation.

The stars have allegedly started taking separate therapy sessions to help them cope with a series of trying events, including reality star Kim's armed robbery ordeal in Paris, France in October (16), and the Stronger hitmaker's highly public breakdown late last month (Nov16).

"They are still both receiving individual therapy," a source told People.com. "Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better."

The insider reveals for the moment, the couple plans to continue with separate counselling rather than seek joint couples sessions.

"They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven't had any sessions together," the source added.

The latest news comes following reports of trouble in the pair's two-year marriage, allegations dismissed by Kim's best friend, Jonathan Cheban, earlier this month (Dec16).

"I just FaceTimed with Kim and Kanye and everyone's talking about some divorce rumours," he told E! News. "I was laughing because I didn't hear that all day... It's so funny to me because it's so not true. I don't know where people come up with stories but it's literally hysterical..."

West spent nine days under doctors' care at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center, where he was reportedly treated for exhaustion and sleep deprivation. His hospitalisation occurred hours after cancelling the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour, during which the 39-year-old had been behaving erratically on stage and cutting short several performances.

In October (16), Kardashian was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint during a raid on her Paris apartment - prompting a headline-grabbing investigation.

